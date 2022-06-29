Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, an official said.

The CM has isolated himself at his official residence in Gandhinagar, said the PRO at the Chief Minister's Office.

''The CM is having very mild symptoms, such as mild fever. His test result has confirmed that he is infected with the coronavirus. He has isolated himself at his official residence under the observation of doctors,'' he said.

Gujarat is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month.

On Tuesday, 475 new cases were recorded, raising the active tally to 2,793.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)