Summer McIntosh: A New Era in Women's Swimming
Summer McIntosh shattered the last 'supersuit' world record in women's swimming, winning the 200m butterfly at Canada's Pan Pacific trials in Montreal. She eclipsed Liu Zige's 2009 record and now holds world records in four events. McIntosh is swiftly becoming a swimming legend.
In a breathtaking performance, Summer McIntosh shattered the last remaining 'supersuit' world record in women's swimming. Her victory in the 200-meter butterfly at the Pan Pacific Championships trial in Montreal marked a pivotal moment in the sport's history.
McIntosh's winning time of 2:01.65 eclipsed Liu Zige's long-standing record, which was considered nearly insurmountable after the ban on polyurethane suits. At just 19, McIntosh has already become the second woman to break the 2:02 barrier and holds five of the fastest times in this event.
The Canadian prodigy, with four world records to her name, is hurtling toward swimming greatness. Her achievements include Olympic golds at the Paris Games and triumphs at eight world championships since 2022, signaling a promising future ahead.