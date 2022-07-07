Ladakh reports 12 fresh COVID-19 cases

Ladakh on Thursday reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases which took its infection tally to 28,539, officials said.

All the new cases were reported from Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active cases in the union territory stands at 127 -- all in Leh.

Of the total 199 samples tested in Ladakh, 157 from Leh and 29 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

Twenty-two more patients recovered from the viral disease and were discharged from hospitals. The number of recoveries so far stands at 28,187, they added.

As many as 2,040 passengers were screened at the Leh airport; 768 people, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened in Leh's Khaltse; and 220 people were screened at the Upshi checkpost on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway, the officials said.

