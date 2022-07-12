Shanghai residents queued up in sweltering heat for compulsory mass testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, as persistent small outbreaks fuelled anxiety in a city still recovering from a painful two-month lockdown lifted a few weeks ago. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* China's health authority said that local governments no longer need to test some imported goods for the coronavirus, in a move aimed at reducing the cost of its strict COVID-19 prevention measures. * Hong Kong needs to allow financial sector employees to travel freely to retain its global investment and banking hub status, an industry report said, as the city continues to maintain some of the strictest coronavirus regulations in the world.

EUROPE * Long-haul travel is back among Danes and even more popular than before the pandemic, as pent-up wanderlust increasingly drives them to venture outside Europe's borders, Scandinavia's largest insurer Tryg said.

* EU health agencies on Monday recommended a second COVID-19 booster for everyone over 60, as well as medically vulnerable people, amid a new rise in infections and hospitalisations across Europe. * Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France challenge was under a massive threat after two of his team mates tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the 10th stage on Tuesday.

AMERICAS * The White House said it will ensure Americans continue to have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and testing to contain the fast-spreading Omicron BA.5 subariant that now makes up a majority of cases in the United States.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will take steps to improve collection of international air passenger contact information to better monitor public health risks after a report found the current data system "needs substantial improvement." AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* OPEC expects global oil demand to rise in 2023 but at a slower pace than 2022, the producer group said in its first forecast for next year, citing still robust economic growth and progress in containing COVID-19 in China. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization said that COVID-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared. * Moderna Inc said on Monday it was advancing two Omicron vaccine candidates for the fall, one designed against the BA.1 variant and another against the BA.4 and BA.5.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China stocks ended lower on Tuesday as strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai reignited worries of a wider economic disruption.

* Japanese shares fell, as rising domestic cases of COVID-19 raised worries of a recession and sparked a morning selloff. * European shares fell for a second session, hit by worries about an energy supply crunch, while rising COVID-19 cases in China exacerbated fears of a global recession.

* Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on the fuel demand outlook. (Compiled by Olivier Sorgho and Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

