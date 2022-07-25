Left Menu

Japan detects first monkeypox case

But at the moment, he is in a stable condition," a Health Ministry official told a separate media briefing. The patient, a Tokyo resident, went to Europe late last month and had contact with a person who was later confirmed monkeypox-positive before returning to Japan in mid-July, the official said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:26 IST
Japan detects first monkeypox case

Japan has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus in Tokyo, the capital's governor said on Monday.

The infected person is a man in his 30s who returned from Europe and is currently in a hospital, Yuriko Koike told reporters. "He has a rash, fever, headache and fatigue. But at the moment, he is in a stable condition," a Health Ministry official told a separate media briefing.

The patient, a Tokyo resident, went to Europe late last month and had contact with a person who was later confirmed monkeypox-positive before returning to Japan in mid-July, the official said. The official did not elaborate on the nature of the contact and declined to specify the Tokyo resident's nationality.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year there have been more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa.

The virus spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022