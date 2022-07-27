WHO: 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally from 78 countries, mainly Europe
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:49 IST
There have been more than 18,000 cases monkeypox reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Saturday.
