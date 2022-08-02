Shenzhen reports 1 new COVID case for Aug. 1
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-08-2022 06:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 06:05 IST
- Country:
- China
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Aug. 1, the same as a day earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.
The new infection was an asymptomatic case found in a quarantined area, the Shenzhen Health Commission said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement