TN CM thanked for providing land for accommodating Naga patients

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday thanked his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin for his gesture in providing land for free to facilitate the construction of a guest house to accommodate Nagaland patients visiting the CMC hospitals in Vellore and Ranipet districts for treatment.

Rio expressed his ''sincere gratitude and thanks'' to Stalin for allotting 10,000 Sq.ft. land in Rabakkam Village, Wallaja Taluk, Ranipet district to the government of Nagaland for free for setting up of a guest house to accommodate the patients from that state visiting the Christian Medical College (CMC) campuses in Vellore and Ranipet districts for treatment.

In a letter addressed to Stalin, he said, ''this will provide the much-needed help to the Naga patients traveling to Vellore to avail medical facilities.''

