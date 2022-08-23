Foreign nationals can now fly to third countries via Nepal

Foreign nationals will now be allowed to travel to third countries via Nepal, a government spokesperson has said, after the government decided to resume the transit visa service after a 16-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

In April 2021, Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification banning all foreign nationals from using the Tribhuvan International Airport as a transit point for third countries in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

According to government spokesperson and Minister of Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Karki, the decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday.

As per the latest government notifications, there will be no restrictions for people to take transit inside the airport.

Nepal on Tuesday registered 634 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 417 recoveries, according to data furnished by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal reported one Covid-19 related death in the last 24 hours.

The country-wide death toll has touched 11,993 since the pandemic began.

According to the ministry, 979,774 infected people have recovered, with the number of active cases at 4,221.

