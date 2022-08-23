Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla calls on PM Modi
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for his leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Poonawalla said he met Modi on Tuesday. ''Delighted to have met PM, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Congratulated him for his remarkable leadership and success in the fight against COVID-19. As an entrepreneur, I find his commitment to reforms, social welfare, and vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat very assuring,'' he tweeted. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is the world's largest company in terms of COVID-19 vaccine production.
