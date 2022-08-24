Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Punjab's Mohali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre' to the Nation in Punjab's Mohali district, in an endeavour to provide world-class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring States and UTs.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre' to the Nation in Punjab's Mohali district, in an endeavour to provide world-class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring States and UTs. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann felicitated PM Modi at the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant. The Hospital will function like a 'hub' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bedded hospital in Sangrur.

The Prime Minister is on a one-day visit to Haryana and Punjab. Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, with an aim to boost the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR). Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-speciality hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. (ANI)

