Current Trends in Common Cancer Discussed in 2 Days at the National Oncology Summit-22 Organized by Sterling Group of Hospitals-Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Sterling Group of Hospitals organized a 2 Day National Oncology Summit 2022 on September 24th & 25th 2022. Oncology has always been a captivating subject to become acquainted with. Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer care has come across from the Era of uncertainty to the Era of precision, and the Research and Innovation in Clinical and Medical oncology has made many developments. The improvement in Cancer care has saved many lives and prolonged the life period. Dr. Simmardeep Singh Gill - MD & CEO, Sterling Group of Hospitals said that, ''Non-communicable diseases including cancer are emerging as major public health problems in India. These diseases are lifestyle related, have a long latent period, and need specialized infrastructure and clinical teams for treatment. At Sterling, we are committed to bringing in the best clinical talent, infrastructure, technology, and service excellence making a positive difference in the lives of our patients.” “Sterling Hospital has been a leader in healthcare for more than 2 decades now. We are immensely grateful to this community of patients, their families, and whoever reposed their faith in us when it came to healthcare. Oncology summit is our annual event that provides the platform for the cancer community to network and discover the latest breakthroughs in the field of oncology. This grand summit has brought together more than 50 leading experts as faculties from across India and more than 350 doctors of allied branches have attended and discussed the various multidisciplinary approaches and the current trends in common cancers in India,” said Ms.Namisha Gandhi, VP Sterling Group of Hospitals. Oncology is witnessing fast-paced changes pointed out Dr. Somesh Chandra - Director & Head, Surgical Oncology - Sterling Cancer Hospital Ahmedabad. ''It becomes essential in the patient's interest to incorporate newer developments with the twin objectives of improved cure rates along with a better quality of life. In this meeting, we aim to address these developments,'' he added Dr. Pooja Nandwani Patel - HOD Radiation Oncology - Sterling Cancer Hospital Ahmedabad said, “We at Sterling Cancer Hospital bring in the latest technologies and International protocols to provide the best clinical outcomes for the patients. Advanced radiation machines with very precise treatment delivery and hypofractionation result in better patient compliance as the treatment is completed in a shorter period with better outcomes. Getting the patient rid of disease and with a normal quality of life is always our priority.'' Dr. Anil D'Cruz, President of UICC said, ''Current trends in common cancers organized by sterling hospitals brings together national experts from all around the country to deliberate the latest global evidence but more importantly place them in their proper perspective with the Indian context through multidisciplinary panel discussions. In addition, contentious issues are addressed through well-constructed debates.'' For more information, please visit: www.sterlinghospitals.com.

