Beijing reports 28 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 2

China's capital Beijing reported 28 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and three asymptomatic cases for Nov. 2, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 28 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the day before.

Five cases on Nov. 2 were found outside quarantined areas.

