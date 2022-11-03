Beijing reports 28 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 2
China's capital Beijing reported 28 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and three asymptomatic cases for Nov. 2, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 28 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the day before.
Five cases on Nov. 2 were found outside quarantined areas.
