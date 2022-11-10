Beijing reports 34 symptomatic, 61 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 9

China's capital Beijing reported 34 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 61 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 9, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 32 symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Seven cases on Wednesday were found outside quarantined areas.

