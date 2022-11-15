Beijing reports 303 symptomatic, 159 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14

China's capital, Beijing, reported 303 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 159 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 14, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 237 symptomatic and 170 asymptomatic cases the day before.

On Nov. 14, 67 cases were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)