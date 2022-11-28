Germany working to ensure continued cooperation between BioNTech, Chinese partner
Germany is working to ensure cooperation between BioNTech and its Chinese partner on the COVID-19 vaccine moves forward, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement earlier this month to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech on his first visit to China since becoming chancellor.
The spokesperson added that the German government had taken note of protests in several large Chinese cities against a strict zero-COVID policy, including violent treatment.
