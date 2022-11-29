China to hold COVID control press conference
China will hold a press conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday amid record COVID infections and protests in Shanghai and Beijing. The country has been roiled by weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against Beijing's stringent zero-COVID measures.
- Country:
- China
China will hold a press conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday amid record COVID infections and protests in Shanghai and Beijing. The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council will invite experts of the National Health Commission and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to introduce the implementation of COVID prevention and control measures to effectively hand the epidemic, the government said.
China on Tuesday reported a decline in new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 28, posting 38,645 cases, after a record daily high of 40,347 cases on the previous day. The country has been roiled by weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against Beijing's stringent zero-COVID measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Beijing reports 237 symptomatic, 170 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 13
China's Guangzhou reports 189 symptomatic, 3,876 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 13
China reports 16,203 new COVID cases for Nov 13 vs 14,878 a day earlier
Japan working on arranging summit meeting with China's Xi
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies