PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:41 IST
Bangladesh post 271/7 against India in second ODI
Bangladesh posted 271 for seven against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed a maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 271 for 7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37).

