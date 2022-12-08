Left Menu

Beijing reports 1,168 symptomatic, 2,194 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 7

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 05:27 IST
Beijing reports 1,168 symptomatic, 2,194 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 7
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing reported 1,168 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,194 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 7, the local health authority said on Thursday.

This compared with 1,170 symptomatic and 2,804 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 178 cases on Wednesday were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022