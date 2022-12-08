Beijing reports 1,168 symptomatic, 2,194 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 7

China's capital Beijing reported 1,168 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,194 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 7, the local health authority said on Thursday.

This compared with 1,170 symptomatic and 2,804 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 178 cases on Wednesday were found outside quarantined areas.

