Left Menu

BioNTech initiates clinical trial of mRNA-based malaria vaccine candidate

The world's first and only licensed malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, was developed by GSK Plc's over many years of clinical trial across several African countries, but is only around 30% effective.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:12 IST
BioNTech initiates clinical trial of mRNA-based malaria vaccine candidate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BioNTech has initiated a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of its BNT165b1 malaria vaccine candidate using mRNA technology, the German company announced on Friday. The Phase 1 trial is expected to enrol 60 volunteers in the United States with no history of malaria to evaluate the vaccine candidate at three dose levels, BioNTech said in a statement.

BNT165b1 is the first vaccine candidate from BioNTech's malaria project, which aims to develop a highly effective mRNA vaccine as well as establish vaccine production in Africa. The company said it will initially evaluate different antigens of the parasite that causes malaria over the coming months to help select the multi-antigen vaccine candidate with which to proceed to later-stage trials.

Scientists around the world have been working for decades to develop a vaccine to prevent malaria, which infects millions of people every year and leads to hundreds of thousands of deaths - most of them babies and young children in the poorest parts of Africa. The world's first and only licensed malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, was developed by GSK Plc's over many years of clinical trial across several African countries, but is only around 30% effective. In addition, a lack of funding and commercial potential have thwarted GSK's capacity to produce as many doses of its shot as needed.

MRNA vaccines, which came into the spotlight amid drugmakers' race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, prompt the human body to make a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022