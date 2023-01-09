Left Menu

French drug company Servier launches Mediator appeal

The company was fined 2.7 million euros ($2.88 million) for concealing Mediator's risks, and ordered to pay more than 180 million euros in compensation and interest to victims. Servier is appealing more than half a dozen convictions against the company and former head of operations Jean-Philippe Seta, including for manslaughter with wilful misconduct, involuntary injury, fraud and deception.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:39 IST
French drug company Servier launches Mediator appeal

French drugmaker Servier on Monday launched its appeal against manslaughter and deception convictions handed down by a Paris court in 2021 in connection with weight-loss pill Mediator. At least 500 people died of heart valve problems in one of France's worst health scandals because of exposure to the active ingredient in Mediator, which was prescribed as an appetite suppressant.

The drug was withdrawn from sale in France in 2009, but had already been pulled from the market in the United States, Spain and Italy about a decade earlier. The company was fined 2.7 million euros ($2.88 million) for concealing Mediator's risks, and ordered to pay more than 180 million euros in compensation and interest to victims.

Servier is appealing more than half a dozen convictions against the company and former head of operations Jean-Philippe Seta, including for manslaughter with wilful misconduct, involuntary injury, fraud and deception. Servier could not immediately be reached for comment.

Seta is also appealing. Seta's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. "Servier Laboratories and Jean-Philippe Seta still refute having deliberately deceived patients and their prescribing doctors over the dangers of Mediator," Francois De Castro, a lawyer for the company, told AFP ahead of the appeal.

The case is expected to last six months. ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Jane Merriman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023