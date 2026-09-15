Scandal in Paris: Institutions' Collective Failure in Child Protection Exposed

Former Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has brought to light a significant 'collective failure' in protecting children from abuse in state-run nurseries and primary schools. Over the past decade, more than 200 cases of mistreatment and abuse have emerged, casting a shadow over French institutions.

Police investigations are underway, with Hidalgo facing criticism for alleged negligence. The Paris General Inspectorate had previously warned about the risks. Parents of affected children have expressed their frustration over ignored complaints, urging accountability from political leaders, including Hidalgo and present mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.

Last week, the Paris Public Prosecutor launched investigations into city officials, and a court sentenced a former supervisor for assaulting several young girls. Parent groups continue to demand immediate and transparent actions to safeguard children in public facilities.