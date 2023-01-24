Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Mumbai for first time since pandemic began in March 2020

No new COVID-19 case was recorded in Mumbai in a day on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, said the local civic body.Also, no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said in a bulletin.With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases and the death toll in the countrys financial capital remained unchanged at 11,55,240 and 19,747, respectively.On Monday, the metropolis had recorded four coronavirus cases and zero fatality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:42 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Mumbai for first time since pandemic began in March 2020
No new COVID-19 case was recorded in Mumbai in a day on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, said the local civic body.

Also, no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases and the death toll in the country's financial capital remained unchanged at 11,55,240 and 19,747, respectively.

On Monday, the metropolis had recorded four coronavirus cases and zero fatality. On March 11, 2020, the first two coronavirus patients in Mumbai were detected. It means after two years, 10 months, and 14 days the city has logged zero COVID-19 case.

The first confirmed coronavirus case of Maharashtra was detected in Pune on March 9, 2020, and two days later, the metropolis reported its first two patients of the respiratory illness.

Thereafter, with an increase in testing and detection of new variants of COVID-19, the daily cases kept on rising and the city recorded its highest-ever single-day infection tally of 20,971 on January 6, 2022, at the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.

Since the end of November 2022, the number of daily coronavirus cases had started coming down drastically in the financial capital. After that, barring a few days, the city has been reporting single-digit COVID-19 cases.

Notably, Mumbai had reported just one COVID-19 case on January 18, 2023.

According to the BMC bulletin, the city is now left with 23 active cases after eight patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 11,35,470.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate stood at 2,02,183 days.

As many as 2,772 swab samples were examined since the previous day, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 1,86,96,180, said the bulletin.

The city's growth rate of coronavirus cases between January 17 and 23 was 0.0003 per cent, it added.

