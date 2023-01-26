Left Menu

German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

Germany's finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 20:32 IST
German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

Germany's finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets. "In times of rising interest rates and high inflation, the European Union must send out signals for fiscal stability, not for debt instruments," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, issuing debt in this context would lead to a loss of confidence in international financial markets and would counteract the European Central Bank's monetary policy tightening, which aims to tame inflation. It also argued that there was no fiscal need for common debt. "Only a fraction of the funds made available by 'Next Generation EU' has been used," the ministry said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made clear that he believes there is still a lot of untapped EU money - more than 200 billion euros - from the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund that should be used first before any discussions on new funding. Draft conclusions for an upcoming EU leaders' summit in February seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed that they are to back new EU funding for the green tech industry to counterbalance subsidies in the United States and China, and will expect the EU executive Commission to come up with a plan for a European Sovereignty Fund to support investment.

However, EU officials were quick to play down the draft as going too far: In their current form, they would signal that Germany and other northern European countries are ready to drop objections to the EU jointly raising more money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023