Probe on into bogus COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in names of Bollywood actors: Gujarat govt

The Gujarat government on Monday told the state Assembly it has ordered an inquiry into bogus COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in the names of Bollywood celebrities Juhi Chawla, Jaya Bachchan and Mahima Chaudhary in Junagadh district.

The Opposition Congress raised the issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in the names of Bollywood personalities during the Question Hour in the Assembly which is having its budget session.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala asked whether the government wants to take action on certificates being issued in the names of celebrities who do not stay in Gujarat.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel told the House a special vaccination camp was organised to inoculate people against coronavirus without showing identity cards during the pandemic.

''A team of consultants has carried out preliminary verification and a probe has been ordered as to how it happened,'' Patel said.

He said when beggars or migrants who do not have identity cards were brought to vaccination centres under the special drive, a staffer at the facility jotted down names given by the person who brought the beneficiaries there.

''We have ordered an inquiry into cases (related to bogus COVID-19 vaccine certificates) in two talukas of Junagadh district,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)