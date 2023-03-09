Left Menu

Thane: No staff at rural hospital to treat injured woman labourer

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:32 IST
No medical staff was available at a government hospital in Thane district when an injured woman labourer was taken there for treatment on Wednesday, an activist alleged.

The 50-year-old tribal woman from Jawhar in neighbouring Palghar district fell down on the road and suffered severe head injuries, he said.

But when she was rushed to the Ambadi rural hospital in Thane district, there were no doctors or nurses there to attend to her, claimed Pramod Pawar, a local activist.

He called 108 ambulance service but it got delayed and finally the woman was rushed to a Bhiwandi hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

The Ambadi rural hospital was sanctioned in 2006 but it only has an OPD, Pawar claimed.

No officials were available for comment at the hospital.

