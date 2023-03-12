Left Menu

Maha logs 101 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 551

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:09 IST
Maha logs 101 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 551
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 101 cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,38,437, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,424, while the count of recoveries reached 79,89,462 after 36 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With this, the recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent, he said.

The state now has 551 active cases, the official said.

At least 8,922 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,65,01,776, he said.

Mumbai saw 19 new cases on Sunday, which took its tally to 11,54,624, which includes 19,747 casualties.

Of the latest infections, 40 were recorded in the Mumbai circle, followed by 25 in Pune, 16 in Nashik, seven in Kolhapur, six each in Latur and Akola circles and one in Nagpur, the official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Fresh cases: 101, Total COVID-19 cases: 81,38,437, Fatalities: 1,48,424, Recoveries: 79,89,462, Active Cases: 551.

