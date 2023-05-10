Left Menu

Long COVID risk and symptoms vary in different populations: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:40 IST
Long COVID risk and symptoms vary in different populations: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The risk of long COVID and its lingering symptoms present very differently across diverse populations, according to a study which suggests that further investigation is needed to accurately define the disease and improve diagnosis and treatment.

The study, published recently in the journal Nature Communications, analysed electronic health records in the US to better understand the persistence of symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as long COVID, among broad, diverse populations.

''Long COVID is a new disease that is very complicated and quite difficult to characterise,'' said Chengxi Zang, an instructor in population health sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine, US, and lead author of the study.

''It affects multiple organs and presents a severe burden to society, making it urgent that we define this disease and determine how well that definition applies among different populations. This paper provides the basis for furthering research on long COVID,'' Zang said.

The team studied electronic health records from two clinical research networks that are part of the National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network (PCORnet). One dataset included data from 11 million New York-based patients, while the other included 16.8 million patients from Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The team identified a broad list of diagnoses that occurred more frequently in patients who had recently had COVID-19 compared with non-infected individuals.

The researchers also found more types of symptoms and higher risk of long COVID in New York City than Florida.

Specific conditions found across the New York City and Florida populations included dementia, hair loss, sores in the stomach and small intestine, blood clots in the lung, chest pain, abnormal heartbeat and fatigue, they said.

''Our approach, which uses machine learning with electronic health records, provides a data-driven way to define long COVID and determine how generalisable our definition of the disease is,'' Zang said.

Comparing records across diverse populations in regions that experienced the COVID-19 pandemic differently highlighted how variable long COVID is for patients and emphasised the need for further investigation to improve the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Some of the differences between the results from the two populations might be explained by the fact that New York City had a more diverse patient population, endured one of the first waves of the pandemic and faced the lack of personal protective equipment such as masks, compared with Florida, Zang added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023