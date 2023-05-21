Left Menu

3-month-old boy becomes youngest in world to undergo surgery to remove obstructions in kidneys: AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:04 IST
3-month-old boy becomes youngest in world to undergo surgery to remove obstructions in kidneys: AIIMS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at the AIIMS here performed a laparoscopic surgery on a three-month-old boy to remove obstructions in both his kidneys, the premier government-run hospital said on Sunday, and claimed he became the youngest patient in the world to undergo this procedure.

The doctors in the Department of Paediatrics performed the bilateral laparoscopic pyeloplasty procedure, which is a minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat ureteropelvic junction obstruction, a congenital condition that obstructs the urinary tract and impairs urine flow from the kidneys to the bladder.

The procedure was performed in December and the patient was discharged three days after the surgery.

Three months after the surgery, the doctors performed a test called renogram to ascertain the success of the surgery and to confirm that the obstruction in the kidney outflow was relieved, said Dr Vishesh Jain, additional professor in the Department of Paediatrics.

''The successful surgery not only showcases AIIMS' commitment to cutting-edge paediatric surgical care but also highlights the institute's expertise in anaesthesia considerations, resulting in the child's discharge within just three days,'' the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a statement.

On the three-month-old boy, the hospital said, the decision to operate both kidneys using laparoscopy approach was taken to minimize invasiveness and maximize benefits. Prior to the surgery, extensive planning was conducted to ensure optimal results.

''The use of a miniature camera inserted through the belly button improved cosmesis, while additional incisions were strategically placed to facilitate surgeries on both sides without sharing the same incisions,'' the statement read.

During the two-hour operation, the surgical team meticulously reconstructed the obstructed ureteropelvic junction using microscopic sutures and fine instruments. The successful completion of this advanced procedure on such a young child required careful considerations regarding anaesthesia, it said.

''Thanks to the advanced surgical techniques and anaesthesia management employed by AIIMS, the infant experienced a rapid recovery. Within just three days, the child was discharged, enabling a swift return to their family,'' the statement said.

In addition to the positive outcome for the infant, the laparoscopic approach eliminated the need for future surgeries, Dr Jain said.

''Under the leadership and guidance of Dr M Bajpai, Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery, the department has increasingly employed laparoscopic techniques to treat such conditions. Traditionally, these surgeries were performed sequentially, requiring separate surgeries for each affected kidney,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023