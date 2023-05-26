Left Menu

Russian poplars pose health risks in Kashmir

However, a large number of these trees are still standing as they provide raw material for the plywood industry.

Russian poplars were introduced in Kashmir nearly four decades ago to meet the rising timber demand in the valley, but the shedding of fluffy cotton-like pollen by these imported trees is posing health risks to the residents. Every year during the month of May and June, there is a substantial increase in the cases of respiratory problems, particularly among the children and elderly. ''These type of trees were brought here and the farmers were told that this species will yield more and mature in eight years. But now we see these pollen remain for almost two months in the environment and results in throat infection, chest discomfort, eye irritation and other ENT diseases. People with asthma, rhinosinusitis and allergies have to bear the brunt more,'' Dr Hakeem Naseer told PTI.

To deal with the annual menace, several districts including Srinagar had issued orders to fell these Russian poplars. However, a large number of these trees are still standing as they provide raw material for the plywood industry.

Many people including tourists are compelled to wear face masks to avoid any health issues.

''After seeing the locals wearing masks, I thought it was because of COVID-19. But when I asked people, they said it is because of the thing flying in the air,'' Gautam, a tourist, said.

Priyanka, another tourist, said the pollen was playing a spoilsport as it makes staying outdoors difficult.

''The pollen is disturbing while we are eating on the streets or talking. It also sticks to our faces and clothes,'' she said. Mohammed Hussain, a local farmer, said the pollen is creating a lot of problems for the farmer community as it affects fruits and crops.

