Doctors urge parents to prioritise children's gut health to prevent digestive problems

Paediatricians have urged parents to prioritise children's gut health to check the prevalence of common digestive problems among the young. The commonly observed problems of the gut in children are constipation, hyperacidity and diarrhoea, doctors said.

Constipation affects up to 30 per cent of children. This is the most common cause of stomach pain in children and is often overlooked, said Dr Arun Wadhwa, visiting consultant, Paediatrics, Rainbow Children Hospital, New Delhi. Hyperacidity affects 22-25 per cent of infants in India, while diarrhoea kills an estimated 3,00,000 under-five children in the country each year, he said. Elaborating on the importance of digestive health in children, Wadhwa said, “Diarrhoea is a very common problem in the early years and it is not necessarily related to teething. You should immediately start WHO’s ORS, probiotics and Zinc if not given in the last three months. It may take five to seven days to settle and do not be in a rush to start antibiotics – unless there is blood in stools.” It is also important that children are properly vaccinated with rotavirus and measles vaccines, he said.

This greatly helps in preventing diarrhoea. On observing any symptoms of digestive problems or for information related to vaccination, immediate consultation with a paediatrician is required, he asserted. “Hyperacidity and reflux in infants below nine months of age are also common problems. Most of them will settle with age and proper diet, though, rarely we may need a course of appropriate antacid medication,'' he said. Trillions of bacteria live inside our gut. For those who think bacteria is only of the bad kind, think again! In our gut thrives an ecosystem of bacteria that is very important for our health, especially for our developing children.

Elaborating on how to take care of gut health in children, Dr M S Ajit, paediatrician, Modern Hospital Kodungallur, Kerala, said, “Mothers are always happy if the gut of their children is normal. And if the gut of the children is healthy, they can eat good food and maintain a level of nutrition. Gut health is most important for all of us to stay healthy. The gut is the second brain. Common gut problems in children are loose motion, pain in abdomen, constipation and nausea. The healthy gut of children gives mothers the reason to smile.” Uncomfortable digestion, stomach aches, poor nutrient absorption, poor immunity and sleep, mood fluctuations and general fatigue and tiredness are commonly observed symptoms of a poorly functioning gut. All these can have a detrimental impact on the overall well-being of any individual, especially children, Ajit stated.

There are many ways to boost children’s gut health such as breastfeeding, including more fibre in their diet, cutting down on fatty foods and opting for probiotics, he said. ''Giving children small and frequent meals, ensuring adequate water intake and encouraging them to go out and play, and providing safe outdoor exposure, are very useful for their gut health. Avoiding unnecessary use of antibiotics is very important as these cause serious problems to their gut,'' Ajit added.

