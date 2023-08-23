Left Menu

J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-08-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Johnson & Johnson's Dutch business Janssen, which helped to develop the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, will close almost its entire vaccine division, the company said on Wednesday, confirming Dutch media reports. Johnson & Johnson confirmed in an emailed response that it is exiting some of its vaccine research and development, which it said it had disclosed in its 2023 second-quarter results.

"We also continually assess our global footprint, including in the Netherlands, to ensure it meets our current and evolving scientific needs." Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported that 2,500 people worked at Janssen, a quarter of which were in the section specialising in infectious diseases and vaccines.

It is not clear how many jobs are at risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

