Japan to allocate 20 billion yen to support fisheries after China import ban -Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 12:43 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Japanese government is planning to set aside about 20 billion yen ($136.77 million) to support fishery businesses after China's total import ban of Japanese marine products, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.
The government is planning to announce the measures early next week, Kyodo reported, without citing sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
