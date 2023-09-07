Left Menu

European stocks fall for seventh day as global mood sours

In fresh evidence of slowing momentum in Europe's largest economy, data showed German industrial production fell by slightly more than expected in July. A bright spot, shares of Direct Line Insurance Group surged 14.1% after the British motor and home insurer forecast better operating profit in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:56 IST
European stocks fall for seventh day as global mood sours
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, on track for their longest losing streak in more than five years, weighed down by twin concerns of a slowing European economy and elevated U.S. interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% by 0714 GMT, hitting a one-week low. The seven-day losing streak for the index was last seen in February 2018. Rate-sensitive tech shares dropped nearly 1% as U.S. Treasury yields surged after stronger-than-expected services sector data on Wednesday fuelled concerns that sticky inflation meant interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve are due later this month. In fresh evidence of slowing momentum in Europe's largest economy, data showed German industrial production fell by slightly more than expected in July.

A bright spot, shares of Direct Line Insurance Group surged 14.1% after the British motor and home insurer forecast better operating profit in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023