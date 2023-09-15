Left Menu

Panel set up to probe surge in tiger deaths in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region

Established on September 13, the panels mandate includes delivering a comprehensive report within 30 days, a senior National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA official said.Reports show a significant spike in tiger mortality this year in Maharashtra, with a current count of 33 deaths, marking the highest recorded figure in recent history.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:50 IST
The National Tiger Conservation Authority has set up a two-member panel to investigate the surge in tiger fatalities within Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, officials said on Friday. Established on September 13, the panel's mandate includes delivering a comprehensive report within 30 days, a senior National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) official said.

Reports show a significant spike in tiger mortality this year in Maharashtra, with a current count of 33 deaths, marking the highest recorded figure in recent history. The previous year witnessed 31 tiger deaths in the state.

All tiger casualties within the state over the past three years have occurred within the Vidarbha region, housing five of Maharashtra's six tiger reserves.

An NTCA official attributed most tiger deaths to man-animal conflicts. Wildlife Trust of India Director Jose Louies suggested that the tiger population in the region has significantly increased over the years. As new tigers seek to establish their territories, they often disperse to unfamiliar areas, which may lie beyond their protected regions, he explained. ''These areas could include other forests. In the process of seeking new habitats, tigers frequently interact with human populations, leading to man-animal conflicts,'' Louies added.

