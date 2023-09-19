Ukraine's second city Kharkiv attacked by Russian missiles: mayor

The centre of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, was being attacked by Russian missiles on Monday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "Kharkiv is again under fire from Russian missiles," Terekhov said on Telegram. "According to initial information, central districts are under attack."

Several Telegram channels reported explosions in the city. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

