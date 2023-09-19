Left Menu

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv attacked by Russian missiles: mayor

The centre of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, was being attacked by Russian missiles on Monday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "Kharkiv is again under fire from Russian missiles," Terekhov said on Telegram. "According to initial information, central districts are under attack." Several Telegram channels reported explosions in the city. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 02:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 02:06 IST
Ukraine's second city Kharkiv attacked by Russian missiles: mayor

The centre of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, was being attacked by Russian missiles on Monday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "Kharkiv is again under fire from Russian missiles," Terekhov said on Telegram. "According to initial information, central districts are under attack."

Several Telegram channels reported explosions in the city. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
2
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023