Teenage girl from Kolkata tests positive for dengue, dies in hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 00:07 IST
  • India

A 12-year-old girl from Kolkata's Jadavpur area, who tested positive for dengue, died at a state-run hospital on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The girl, identified as Dona Das, a class VII student, was suffering from a high fever for the last seven days, and was taken to the MR Bangur Hospital this morning, he said.

''She died while undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of the hospital. The family was treating her at home and we believe that if she was brought to the hospital on time, we could have saved her,'' the official of the health facility said.

When contacted, a senior official of the state health department said that there was no information about any dengue-related death in the last 24 hours.

