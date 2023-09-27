Jharkhand reports 39 fresh cases of dengue, five of Chikungunya

Jharkhand is recording a rise in vector-borne diseases, with the state reporting 39 fresh cases of dengue and five of Chikungunya, an official said on Wednesday.

According to a bulletin of the health department, blood samples of 442 people were tested and of those, reports for 39 returned positive.

East Singhbhum and Sahebganj districts recorded the highest number of eight cases each, while Khunti, Pakur and Ranchi recorded four cases each.

Similarly, blood samples of 39 people were tested for Chikungunya, and five tested positive for the disease, with all of them being from Ranchi, the report stated.

On September 25, the state had recorded 40 cases of dengue, of which 35 had been recorded from East Singhbhum district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)