Labourer working at metro construction site in Thane falls to his death

A 30-year-old labour fell to his death from a girder of an under-construction metro line in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, a civic official said. The incident occurred in front of the RTO Office at the construction site of Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali Metro. The worker, identified as Dhanajay Chouhan, was rushed to a hospital in the area where doctors declared him ''brought dead'', the RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell) official said.

