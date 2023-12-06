Labourer working at metro construction site in Thane falls to his death
A 30-year-old labour fell to his death from a girder of an under-construction metro line in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, a civic official said. The incident occurred in front of the RTO Office at the construction site of Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali Metro.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old labour fell to his death from a girder of an under-construction metro line in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, a civic official said. The incident occurred in front of the RTO Office at the construction site of Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali Metro. The worker, identified as Dhanajay Chouhan, was rushed to a hospital in the area where doctors declared him ''brought dead'', the RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell) official said.
