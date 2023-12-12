Left Menu

Health services in Maharashtra on ventilator support, says Oppn, stages protest against govt

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:42 IST
Leaders of the opposition parties staged an agitation against the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, alleging that “the health services in the state were on ventilator support”.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, constituting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, raised slogans against Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and his department.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat gathered on the steps outside the Vidhan Bhavan wearing white coats, carrying stethoscopes and a stretcher. Speaking to reporters, Danve said the health services in the state have deteriorated, with several deaths reported in the government hospitals of Nagpur, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kalwa in Thane district.

“The health services in Maharashtra are on ventilator support,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

He further claimed that there was a shortage of medicines in state-run hospitals and accused the government of being unable to provide proper healthcare to patients.

At least 31 patients, including infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in September, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane reported deaths of 18 deaths in 24 hours in August.

