Leopard Poaching Crackdown: Three Arrested in Nagpur
Three people were arrested by the forest department in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for allegedly poaching a leopard in the Hingna area. Weapons used in the crime were seized, and the accused were remanded to custody. The incident highlights ongoing wildlife protection efforts by the authorities.
Authorities in Nagpur, Maharashtra, have apprehended three individuals for their alleged involvement in the poaching of a leopard. The incident took place in the Hingna region, where a leopard was reported killed on December 9. The forest department acted swiftly, arresting the suspects from various locations, including Bhivkund, Butibori, and Bhivapur.
The Deputy Conservator of Forests for the Nagpur division, Vinita Vyas, confirmed the arrests and noted that all weapons used in the poaching were confiscated. These measures are a part of the broader effort to combat wildlife crime in the region.
Following their detention, the suspects were presented before a court on December 10, which handed them over to the forest department's custody for a three-day period. This development underscores the continued commitment to wildlife conservation by local authorities.
