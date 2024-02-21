Left Menu

AIIMS, IIT-D join hands to develop elbow replacement implants at low cost

21-02-2024
AIIMS and IIT-Delhi have collaborated to develop cutting-edge elbow replacement implants that are both precise in fit, and of superior quality, the hospital said.

Patients suffering from stiff elbow joints and limited mobility can benefit from this partnership, said Dr Bhavuk Garg from AIIMS, Delhi.

''Recognising the challenges faced by patients due to the high cost and inadequate quality of imported elbow replacement setups, this partnership aims to provide accessible, precise, and high-quality implants for elbow replacement surgeries,'' said Garg, Professor, Department of Orthopaedics.

Elbow replacement surgery is a crucial procedure for individuals experiencing debilitating conditions such as stiffness and immobility in the elbow joint. However, the prohibitive cost of imported setups and the lack of exact-fit and high-quality implants have posed significant challenges for patients seeking relief through surgery in India, he said.

''In response to this pressing need, AIIMS and IIT Delhi have joined forces to develop cutting-edge elbow replacement implants that are both precise in fit and of superior quality,'' the statement said.

Leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, this collaborative effort is set to revolutionise the landscape of elbow replacement surgery in the country, it said.

''Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that patients receive the best possible care without the burden of exorbitant costs,'' Garg said.

Unlike imported setups that often come with a hefty price tag ranging from 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees, the AIIMS-IIT-Delhi implants are projected to be available at a fraction of the cost, the hospital statement said.

