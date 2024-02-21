UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain and Jordan have air-dropped four tonnes of aid including medicines, fuel and food to Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The UK-funded aid was delivered by the Jordanian Air Force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tal Al-Hawa Hospital
- Gaza
- Foreign Office
- Jordan
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas ceasefire
WRAPUP 2-Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas ceasefire
Teenage 'Newton of Gaza' creates system to light up family tent
Israeli military: Troops killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza
What UNRWA crisis means for Palestinian refugees beyond Gaza