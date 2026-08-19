Controversial Investigations: The IDF's Internal Probe into Gaza Killings

In response to international outcry, the Israeli military has initiated internal investigations concerning the deaths of a Palestinian girl and several aid workers in Gaza. The move follows pressure from human rights organizations that criticize the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) for failing to hold troops accountable for alleged misconduct.

According to the IDF, these investigations stem from their Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism, which has reviewed five incidents. One such incident involved the deaths of seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity, which the military ultimately deemed did not warrant criminal investigation.

Despite these announcements, Israeli rights groups argue that such probes rarely result in indictments, and convictions are even less frequent. During the recent Gaza offensive, Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl, was found dead alongside her family and aid workers, heightening the call for transparency and justice.