Left Menu

Fed's Bostic: today's inflation data shows path down will be bumpy

Reuters | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:41 IST
Fed's Bostic: today's inflation data shows path down will be bumpy

The latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data shows that the path for inflation to return to the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate will be uneven, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

"I expect things are going to be bumpy. From month to month, there are going to be events that drive components of these measures of inflation and could cause it to go up a little more, down a little more," Bostic said during an interview at a banking conference in Atlanta, Georgia, as he stressed the longer trend is more important.

Bostic also repeated his view that he sees the U.S. central bank beginning to cut rates "in the summer time," if the economy evolves as he expects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024