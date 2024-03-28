White House expresses condolences to people who drowned trying to retrieve dropped aid in Gaza
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 00:05 IST
The White House on Wednesday expressed condolences to the people who drowned while trying to retrieve aid dropped by a plane into the water off a Gaza beach.
Twelve people drowned trying to reach the aid, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday, amid growing fears of famine nearly six months into Israel's military campaign.
