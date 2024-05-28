WHO’s Fifth Walk the Talk: The Health Challenge for All Draws 8000 Participants to Kickstart World Health Assembly

The fifth edition of Walk the Talk: The Health Challenge for All, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), took place on Sunday, May 26, 2024, bringing together approximately 8000 participants for a healthy and energetic start to the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly.

Place des Nations in Geneva buzzed with vibrant musical and dance performances led by Sherrie Silver and her Sherrie Silver Foundation Band, featuring talented young artists from Rwanda, the Italian percussion band Psycodrummers, as well as dance, yoga, and other warm-up activities organized by the Indian and Indonesian missions in Geneva.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Geneva, Alfonso Gomez, alongside Nathalie Fontanet, Geneva Canton Councilor, and Jürg Lauber, Switzerland’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented "Health Champion" awards to notable figures including NBA basketball player and childhood obesity control advocate Pau Gasol, World and Olympic 800 metre champion David Rudisha from Kenya, Switzerland’s World and Paralympic Champion Marcel Hug, International Paralympics Committee President Andrew Parsons, and UK Paralympic Champion and disability and inclusivity advocate Susannah Rodgers.

Ministers Chris Tufton of Jamaica and Anne Rabbitte of Ireland, along with leaders in universal health coverage, youth tobacco control, immunization, and other health areas, spoke at a session dedicated to advancing "Health for All".

Participants enthusiastically ran, walked, or used their wheelchairs on 3 km and 4.2 km routes, showcasing a shared commitment to promoting health and well-being for all.

The event featured a variety of activities from Geneva’s cultural and sports life, both local and international, at its two main locations, Place des Nations and the WHO headquarters campus.

Basketball enthusiasts honed their skills at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) stand, complemented by insights from the Gasol Foundation on the link between sport and nutrition. Various organizations, including the University Hospital of Geneva, childhood cancer foundation Zoe 4 Life, and Jamaica’s Let’s Move health promotion initiative, offered information and activities to promote health and well-being.

The enthusiasm and dedication of all participants and organizers made the fifth Walk the Talk event a resounding success, reinforcing the global commitment to health and well-being for all.