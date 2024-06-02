Left Menu

Global Health Solidarity: Union Health Secretary Pushes for Pandemic Preparedness

Union Health Secretary, Apurva Chandra, emphasized the importance of revising the International Health Regulations to protect against future pandemics. As Chair of Committee A at the World Health Assembly, Chandra highlighted the extensive discussions and critical decisions aimed at shaping global health in the post-COVID era.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra underscored the importance of revising the International Health Regulations, calling the move a crucial step toward global equity and protection from future pandemics.

Speaking at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where he chaired Committee A, Chandra highlighted the committee's intense discussions and landmark decisions made over the past six days. These discussions set the foundation for global health advancements over the next four years, including the ambitious Fourteenth General Programme of Work for 2025-2028.

Chandra also revisited the committed efforts and long hours put in by the delegates, which led to significant resolutions and decisions. The collective aim was to enhance global health security through sustained financing and the revision of international health protocols. His concluding remarks expressed gratitude to the WHO Secretariat and dignitaries for their unwavering support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

