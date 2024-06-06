Left Menu

Virginie Viard's Remarkable Era at Chanel Ends

Virginie Viard, Chanel's creative director, is set to depart after five successful years. Viard, who succeeded Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, reinvigorated the brand while honoring its legacy. Despite speculations, Chanel CEO Leena Nair emphasized Viard's success in ready-to-wear sales. The company will soon expand in China.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 05:36 IST
Virginie Viard

Luxury fashion brand Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard is set to leave the company, fashion news website Business of Fashion reported on Wednesday. "Chanel confirms the departure of Virginie Viard after a rich collaboration of five years as Artistic Director of Fashion collections, during which she was able to renew the codes of the House while respecting the creative heritage of Chanel, and almost thirty years within the House," the report said, citing an emailed statement from Chanel.

Viard, a longtime deputy of Karl Lagerfeld, took over as chief designer of the fashion house in 2019, following the death of the haute couture icon. The report did not mention any potential successor to Viard.

Chanel Chief Executive Leena Nair had brushed off talk of a designer change last month, noting that Viard had overseen strong growth in ready-to-wear fashion sales, which have surged two-and-a-half-times since 2018. She said Viard designs "very successfully for women." The company said last month it plans to open more stores in mainland China even though first-quarter sales updates from luxury brands have shown contrasting results in that market. Chanel, known for its tweed suits, quilted handbags and No. 5 perfume, is the world's second-largest label after LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton. The brand is privately owned by French billionaire brothers Alain Wertheimer and Gerard Wertheimer.

Chanel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

