Tragedy in Nuseirat: School Attack Leaves 27 Dead

The Gaza government media office reported that a school in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, housing displaced persons was attacked, resulting in at least 27 deaths and dozens of injuries. There has been no immediate confirmation from the health ministry, and Reuters has not verified the announcement.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-06-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 06:05 IST
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 27 people were killed and dozens injured in a school housing displaced persons in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate confirmation by the health ministry, and Reuters could not immediately verify the announcement. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

