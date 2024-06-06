Tragedy in Nuseirat: School Attack Leaves 27 Dead

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 27 people were killed and dozens injured in a school housing displaced persons in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate confirmation by the health ministry, and Reuters could not immediately verify the announcement. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

