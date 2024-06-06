Tragedy in Nuseirat: School Attack Leaves 27 Dead
The Gaza government media office reported that a school in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, housing displaced persons was attacked, resulting in at least 27 deaths and dozens of injuries. There has been no immediate confirmation from the health ministry, and Reuters has not verified the announcement.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-06-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 06:05 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 27 people were killed and dozens injured in a school housing displaced persons in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
There was no immediate confirmation by the health ministry, and Reuters could not immediately verify the announcement. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Severe Turbulence Hits Singapore Airlines Flight, Leading to Emergency Landing and Casualties
State media says an explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, China, and casualties are unknown, reports AP.
Israeli Forces Intensify Operations in Gaza Amid High Casualties
Devastating Attack on Kharkiv: Russian Strikes Cause Casualties and Havoc
Devastating Missile Attack in Kharkiv: Civilian Casualties and Infrastructure Damaged